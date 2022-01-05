McInnis talks state budget benefits to Scotland County

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners got a more in-depth look at the recently passed state budget on Monday.

State Sen. Tom McInnis spoke to the board about some breakdowns that will help school systems in the budget which included a supplement to keep teachers in smaller communities.

“One of the challenges we have is our school system teachers and administration being swept away by these bigger counties and big school districts that are paying significantly more money,” McInnis said. “I’m on the education committee and I beat the drums pretty heavily on that to do something about a local supplement that we have in North Carolina … Scotland County has always been blessed to have a local supplement, but Wake County is 18%, so on a $50,000 salary you’re talking $9,000 of additional money — so that’s a difference that’s hard to overcome.”

McInnis explained that they put $100 million in the budget to allow the 95 counties that aren’t the large areas such as Mecklenberg or Wake counties to tap into for local supplements.

Besides a way to keep teachers in the rural areas, McInnis also personally worked on the issue of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association charging smaller schools.

“They were hitting Scotland for extra money every year for this or that,” McInnis said. “Our parents were out there selling popcorn and washing cars, doing anything they could to put uniforms on kids and give them safe equipment. But the folks at the High School Athletic Association turned their process and their facility into a money-making machine.”

McInnis explained when it was looked into the Association had assets of more than $40 million with most of it in a cash fund balance.

“They would use financial penalties against Scotland High School,” McInnis said. “They had two pages of financial penalties that they could be charged for from $100 to $4,000 or $3,000. I went through the list and they charged for some very light infractions. I looked into that and the financial penalties over five years amounted to over $416,000 that they took in … they didn’t give that money or invest that money for anything other than to grow that fund balance.”

House Bill 91 was put in place to combat this and put the power to rule and regulate high school athletics to the State Board of Education.

“We have children playing children’s games, this isn’t professional sports,” McInnis said. “We’ve got to let the children play and gain knowledge and experience and skill by being in high school athletics.”

Another topic McInnis brought up was being able to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of the state, including Scotland County.

“One of the challenges that cause us in rural North Carolina to fall behind is the lack of high-speed internet,” McInnis said. “One of the things we did was to put not $1 million, not $100 million, but a billion dollars into the budget to expand high-speed internet across the rural parts of North Carolina …that will make a difference because if you’re on the internet you’re equal to someone in California or Bejing.”

