Gibson town commission votes to approve clerk search

GIBSON — Another employee has left the town of Gibson.

The supervisor of the town’s water and sewer operations has resigned, according to WLNC, reportedly saying he didn’t trust the town had the ability to pay him.

At an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the entire commission and the mayor were in attendance for the first time since the election.

Commissioner Jerry Glover said as a sworn member of the commission, whenever there’s a meeting, “you’re obligated to be there. If you’re not willing to do that, I don’t think you should serve.”

One of the major issues the town has right now is the lack of a clerk. But Glover said they were about to pass the motion to approve a contract to advertise for the hiring of a town clerk with pay of $25 an hour. Glover said this is the same pay the previous clerk was getting.

That motion was passed 3-2, with Eric Stubbs and Josh Byrd voting against it.

The town’s two employees who hadn’t been paid will reportedly receive a paycheck on Friday, he said.

Following the Dec. 31 called meeting that didn’t happen, Mayor Gwen Arrigon had said that she would reach out to the state to help the town function.

At Tuesday’s meeting, one big roadblock was handled for the town as Commissioners Stubbs and Margie Whitlock were granted check-signing ability.

Glover said Gibson is getting back on track and he sees it continuing with “willing participation from all commissioners.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Lumber River Council of Government and the state’s local government commission joined in through Zoom. Jean Klein, regional planner for the LRCOG, was on the call at the meeting and said what’s beginning to surface in many small towns in the region is that local governments are trying to adjust to newly elected officials and manage the government effectively.

“When you’re small, you don’t have a lot of resources,” Klein said. The council and the LGC, she added, are resources for municipalities so that they can run their local governments the right way.

Klein said after Tuesday’s meeting there seemed to be a commitment from town officials to take advantage of two upcoming training sessions — one on fiduciary responsibility and one on effective wastewater management.

“Folks may not be aware of what their responsibilities are,” Klein said. “Then there is confusion. It’s important to reach out to the resources that are available.”

Gibson’s regular town meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]