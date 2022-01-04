Robeson jobless

rate declining

Robeson County’s unemployment dropped again in November, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, continuing a trend of improvement in the local business community.

The county reported a 5.6% unemployment rate, down from 6% in October. December’s jobless rate is expected to be released on Jan. 21.

While the county’s unemployment rate remained slightly higher than both the state (3.9%) and the nation (4.2%), it followed the same downward trajectory as both as the locally economy continued its correction from a high of 13.2% in May 2020 when local employers were set reeling from the pandemic situation.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7% while Orange County had the lowest at 2.4%.

***

Town amends

requirements

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council took action Monday that will ease obstacles for future commercial developments.

The first came through an amendment to Article 11 of the of the Unified Development Ordinance, Table of Area, Yard Height and Lot Coverage Requirements, that got unanimous support from the town council. The matter was a town-initiated amendment deleting the requirement of 20-foot side yard for any lot that borders a residentially zoned lot.

Another action taken by council members was amending the Minimum Parking Requirements section of Article 17 of the UDO to add language that eases parking requirements for businesses.

Language added allows up to 50% of the designated queuing spaces be included in determining compliance with the parking requirement when queuing lanes are provided for drive through service.

***

Squirrel hunting

seminar to be held

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will offer a free online squirrel hunting webinar on Jan. 6 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Topics will include species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, effective shot placement, hunting strategies, cleaning, cooking techniques and dish ideas. The class will conclude with an interactive question and answer session.

“The webinar is open to all skill levels,” said R3 Hunting Specialist Walter “Deet” James. “However, it’s especially intended for people who have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor.”

For information about skills based hunting-related opportunities, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at [email protected] or 984-202-1387.

From Champion Media reports