LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village held its weekly Monday Afternoon Common Game with Mac Doubles serving as director.

The results were:

1. Ann Buie amd Joanne Martin

2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey

Second in B: Diane Wood and Gail Mobley

In the Common Game top 10%, the Buie-Martin pair came in second out of 137 pairs playing in 45 clubs nationwide.