The loss of a councilman

LAURINBURG — The community is mourning the loss of Laurinburg City Councilman Donald Louis Rainer.

Rainer died on Tuesday morning at Duke University Medical Center in Durham after spending the past two weeks in serious condition.

He was 69.

Rainer began his political journey in 2019, running for incumbent Curtis Leak’s District 1 seat. He received 423 votes from the 1,043 residents who voted, beating out not just Leak but fellow challenger Reginald Korrie McNair.

“I’m just heartbroken,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans. “He was such a wonderful, wonderful person who’s always been a voice for his community. When Don would speak, everyone listened. He just had that voice and he was a voice for the people. His objectives from the start were to fix the infrastructure in the city, focus on recreation and giving our children things to do and build that togetherness. He worked so hard to do those things for our city. There’s going to be a void now in his place.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis shared sentiments on the loss for the community.

“It’s just a tragic loss not just for the City Council but for the community as a whole,” Willis said. “Don loved this entire community and he did a great job fighting for those things he felt were important. He fought for the North Fire Station which is now happening and for the IEJ building which is still a work in progress. He will be sorely missed.”

Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson took to Facebook sharing the news of Rainer’s passing.

“Our community has certainly lost a giant of a man,” Gibson said. “Councilman Rainer has always been a strong community leader and in my eyes most noted for his example of a father and husband. In the past few years, he has been a breath of fresh air in city government, serving as the voice of many who seem voiceless, especially our youth and their needs. Councilman Rainer now rests in the undiscovered country, from whose bourn no traveler returns and rests in the arms of our great creator. Many prayers for Mrs. Rosemary, Reginald, Brandon and the entire Rainer family.”

During his campaign, Rainer told The Exchange he retired from Pilkington Glass Company and had an associate’s degree from Richmond Community College.

“My enthusiasm for Laurinburg and Scotland County runs deeply,” Rainer said then. “I continue to be motivated by the burning desire to make a difference.”

Rainer was a lifelong member of Galilee United Methodist Church, where he received Lay Leader of the Year three times and Usher of the Year in 2018. He also received the Youth NAACP Service award for 2018. He served on Galilee’s Administration Council, the United Methodist Men, the Trustee Board and Superintendent of the Sunday School as well as coaching for Parks and Recreation, Scotland High School Band Booster’s and the Scotland County Board of Social Service.

McPhatter Funeral Home is serving the family and announced the funeral service will be held Saturday at noon at Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg with burial to follow in the Hillside Memorial Park.

There will be a viewing Friday at McPhatter Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.

Rainer’s seat on the council goes through 2023. Attempts to reach the Scotland County Board of Elections to learn what the next steps are for the seat were not successful.

