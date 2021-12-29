Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for civic awards

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for unsung heroes.

It’s time for the annual Dormagen/McLean and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life awards that the Chamber gives to deserving Scotland County residents.

According to a press release from the Chamber, letters of nomination for either award should be submitted to the Chamber at 606 Atkinson St. no later than Jan. 31.

The qualifications for the Dormagen/McLean Award state, “nominees must be residents of Scotland County, and be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, nominees must have completed more than 60 hours of verifiable community or church service over the year and must not have any criminal record violations. While academic achievement will be considered secondary to community service, nominees must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to be eligible for the award,” said the Chamber’s release.

Jennings Dean received the Dormagen/McLean Award last year. Since 2000, The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has been giving the award in memory Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen.

Nominees for the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award “must live in Scotland County, and should have considerable community service experience,” according to the Chamber.

Roylin Hammond received the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award in 2020.

For information, call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-awards.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]