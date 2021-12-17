Cheryl Davis stepping down from SHCS post

LAURINBURG — A leadership change is coming at Scotland Health Care System, as Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cheryl Davis steps down.

Davis, who was previously the senior vice president of medical affairs, had been in the position for six months, but working part-time, according to her Linkedin profile.

According to WLNC radio, Davis is leaving the hospital to focus on her ministry and her family.

“She has been a tremendous asset to us for over a decade, both as a superb physician and an executive leader,” said Greg Wood, CEO of Scotland Health Care System. “She has been the leader responsible for our excellent quality reputation and for the past two years, has anchored our successful COVID-19 pandemic response plans that clearly saved many lives.

“We all wish her much success as she grows her Christian ministry and devotes more time to her wonderful children,” he added.

A message left for Davis was not returned before press time.

WLNC reported that Davis made the decision last week to leave the hospital. Her last day is scheduled for Jan. 11.

