A wave to someone I don’t know

I pass by Purdie’s Learn-N-Play Child Care in Laurinburg every weekday morning at about 6:50. And at that very moment, I exchange a wave with a man sitting in one of the rocking chairs on the front porch.

I will call him a friend, but I don’t know his name. We’ve never even met.

Not yet, at least.

My journey past Purdie’s Learn-N-Play Child Care has been going on for about three and one-half years as I travel work, but the waves between this man and myself have been going on for several months — almost every single weekday. Doersn’t matter if it’s already 80 degrees or only 30 degrees outside, there he is with a wave at the ready.

Our waves now come in perfect unison.

I can’t put my finger on why each of us does this, except to toss out a theory that it’s just a good way to start the day — with a wave to someone we don’t yet know.

But it didn’t start out this way. Back in the beginning, when I was driving my black Jeep Wrangler that announced its presence with the name “Southern Yankee” on its hood, I noticed a couple of children on that front porch presumably waiting for school bus. So I would blow my distinctive horn and send them a wave.

They seemed to get a kick out of it would often wave back.

Not long after, I would see a woman who was apparently walking laps around the property in the mornings. So I would honk and wave to her, as well.

I assume I’ve waved to the entire family by now.

It’s become an important … tradition, I suppose. After all, why would I look forward to it each weekday morning and, more importantly, why would this man put himself in that rocking chair at that time?

So, since inquiring minds like mine want to know, I looked into why people wave. And according to Kathryn Struck, who I’m told studied at the University of Northern Iowa, the custom of waving started centuries ago when migrations and settlements meant that new tribes were moving in — and the existing tribes wanted to know if these were friendly tribes or threatening tribes.

The open hand, pointed upward, indicated that there were no weapons in the hand, and that a person was “open” to a peaceful greeting.

Struck claims that greeting waves are often fast and more animated —accompanied by a smile.

So what does that tell us?

Not a thing … especially about the unspoken connection between the man on the front porch at Purdie’s Learn-N-Play Child Care. We may or may not be be from “different tribes,” but that hardly seems to matter every weekday at 6:50 a.m. What does matter is that two guys who have no idea about the background or religious beliefs or political stance or economic standing can share a moment of greeting with no expectations or hidden agenda.

It’s simply a wave of hello.

Someday, I will stop in front of Purdie’s Learn-N-Play Child Care, shake this man’s hand and ask his name. But until that morning comes, I will continue the waving — and I hope he and the others I have waved at enjoy a wonderful Christmas.

