Christmas on Main set for Sunday in downtown Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will explode with Christmas cheer on Sunday afternoon.

Christmas on Main will be happening on South Main Street from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature plenty for people to do.

“We’re going to have craft vendors, dance groups and lots of sales going on in our downtown stores,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “We’re also going to have a lot of points on entertainment including the Bubble Guy and there’s really going to be something for everyone.”

Other forms of entertainment include the Scotland High School jazz band.

Walters added there will also be pictures with Santa, but those interested must make an appointment beforehand with photographer Myra Stone.

“We’re really excited about this event this year,” Walters said. “We have over 40 vendors signed up currently and there will be food trucks there as well for some different food options for everyone. The Christmas trees downtown will all be decorated and we’ll have all the Christmas decorations up as well so it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“The weather is supposed to be good, just a little chilly but perfect for getting ready for Christmas,” he added.

Christmas on Main will also feature the very last Farmers Market of the year. The market will be moved from McDuffie Square, where it’s been held the past few months, to South Main Street to join the other vendors.

“This is always a fun event to do and everyone always has a great time,” said Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “There’s going to be so many sales and different vendors in downtown it’s the perfect time to get some Christmas shopping done … we encourage everyone to come out and check it out and bring their families to get into the holiday spirit.”

To end the day’s event the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. in the Art Garden.

For information about the day’s events, follow the Downtown Laurinburg Facebook page for updates.

