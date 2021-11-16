Scotland Memorial Hospital nationally recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

LAURINBURG – Scotland Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Scotland Memorial Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“This is the 3rd “A” rating we have received in the past two years and we’re are quite proud of it. Safe and high-quality care are the most important pillars of our system,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO. “We are committed to being a highly reliable organization that patients can trust with one of their most precious valuables, their health. As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we want to thank and appreciate all our medical staff and associates for their hard work and dedication to safe care despite the pandemic’s challenges.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Scotland Memorial Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Scotland Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.