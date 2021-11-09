Canvas makes election official

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections went over three provisional ballots on Tuesday, however, only one was approved to be added to the count.

“On two of the ballots we found that there were errors, such as one being registered to vote in another county,” said Executive Director Dell Parker. “The one that was counted was added to the tally but it did not change any of our results.”

All winning candidates in the municipal election won their spots through write-in votes.

“We always have write-in votes,” said Parker. “However, this time the majority of our votes were write-ins and not for names already listed on the ballot.

“All of our write-in winners will receive a Certificate of Election by Nov. 18 and will be eligible to take an oath of office,” continued Parker. “If they choose not to take the oath, the current person holding that position will remain in the seat until I am able to speak with the state and they advise me where to go from there.”

Other news

According to Parker, the Board of Elections will be taking part in a Rest Limited Audit.

“This is just another way for us to show our citizens that our machines are counting properly and accurately,” said Parker. “We volunteered for this audit however in 2022 it will be issued to all counties in North Carolina.”

The audit will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Scotland County Elections Office and the board will meet again on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

