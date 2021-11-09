Veterans Day events set

LAURINBURG — With Veteran’s Day just hours away, Scotland County residents may be looking for events to attend and to show support for the men and women who have served their country.

Though there may not be many options, there are still some events that residents can attend.

On Thursday, the Scotland County Habitat For Humanity Restore will be honoring veterans by giving out a free chili bean lunch in the Habitat parking lot.

“Each bowl of beans will be served with cornbread, crackers and a drink,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “We will also sell a lunch plate to non-veterans for $5 each.”

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The Habitat ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg.

Also on the list is the American Legion Post 50, which will be celebrating the day on Thursday.

“The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the American Legion Building,” said Legion Member Jimmy Bennett. “Our speaker will be the city of Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis.”

Grace Temple Fellowship Church will also be having an event in the form of hosting its second annual Veterans Day Service at 10:30 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Great is thy faithfulness.” Wayne Chapman, an Iraqi Freedom II, War Veteran and Senior Army instructor for Marlboro County High School, will be the guest speaker. During the ceremony, speakers will also be recognizing the oldest veteran in the surrounding counties, William J. Reid, a World War II veteran who will turn 102 on Nov. 15.

The Grace Temple Fellowship Church is located at 3008 Hwy. 9 in Wallace, S.C.

Scotland County Schools, as well as Scotland County offices, will also be closed on Thursday to observe the holiday.

