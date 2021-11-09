Gravestone relocation is planned

LAURINBURG — A trio of giant, more than 200-year-old oak trees now threaten numerous gravestones at the old Stewartsville Cemetery, and the association overseeing the grounds is ready to do something about it.

Bill Caudill, who has ancestors buried in the cemetery, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday to give some of the history, share some of the stories and ask for help.

“There are lots of stories and legends associated with the Stewartsville Cemetery,” he said. “It was the burial site for many of the first families in Scotland County — including the Stewarts, McColls, McCormicks and McLaurins.”

One of the stories associated with Stewartsville Cemetery is that an ancestor of comedian Robin Williams — who middle name was McLaurin — is buried there. That ancestor is Hugh McLaurin, who emigrated here along with 15 families from Appin, Argyll, in 1790.

Another story centers around the Rev. Colin Lindsay, a native of Arran, who was the first full-time minister in Scotland County. His story is highlighted by the fact that — as the legend goes and was featured in The Laurinburg Exchange not long ago — he was “born after his mother died.”

Stewartsville Cemetery began in 1785, and there have been a number of changes over the years — in 1960, a survey was done on the gravestones, and the names and dates were recorded; in 1986, a fence was erected around the site that still stands today.

“But that site is now is serious danger,” Caudill said. “Thankfully there is a tremendous amount of interest in saving it.

“To me, it’s one of the most significant historical sites we have in this area,” he added.

Creating the danger are three giant oak trees that have become diseased and damaged. Caudill said that, with another significant storm or hurricane, each of the oak trees could uproot and destroy 15 to 20 gravestones.

“We need to fix that and preserve the history for future generations,” Caudill said.

The cost to remove the three trees has come in at $12,000 — but before that can happen, about 30 gravestones must be removed, catalogued and stored until after the trees are gone, then replaced.

That effort will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Caudill is hoping a good number of volunteers will come to help.

“The more people we have, the less time it will take,” he said.

