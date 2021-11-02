Not very pretty, but a pleasant surpise

Do you ever just make something and then, when you plate it, say “well that looks sad.” Yeah, that happened to me recently — but the food actually turned out surprisingly well.

As in my past few food columns I wrote I was doing some crockpot dump meals, this one is no different. It was cilantro lime pork and to say I was excited about it is an understatement. The food smelled amazing when I came home so I was pumped.

I shredded the pork, made some rice, put them together and topped with a tiny bit of sriracha.

Let me tell you it looked like it was flavorless.

The pork with the white of the rice was not doing any flavors and the red of the sriracha didn’t add anything.

So I was preparing myself for a bland meal and already trying to figure out how I could make myself eat this for the next few days. Then I took a bite.

It was actually good!

I will say if you don’t like lime, this one is a skip, because it was an overpowering flavor with this but I love lime which is why I loved it. I was pleasantly surprised at how well this turned out even if it did look as unappetizing as possible and it tasted better the next day.

***

Ingredients …

2.5 lbs of pork shoulder

3 limes

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

***

Directions …

Place pork in a labeled gallon-size freezer bag. Juice limes and add to the bag along with the other ingredients.

Remove air from the bag and place in the freezer for up to three months.

To cook, unfreeze the bag and once unfrozen place in the crockpot and cook for 8 to 12 hours. Shred the pork then serve with tortillas or rice.

