FALL FEST FUN

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will be full of witches, superheroes and monsters on Saturday for the second annual downtown Fall Fest.

The Halloween weekend event will allow for youngsters to dress up and go trick-or-treating in the stores in the afternoon and allow for parents to take a look at some of the specials going on in the stores and along the sidewalks.

“It’s a great time to find a good deal and start your Christmas shopping a little early,” said Executive Director for the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “This is an event where you can come see what all our downtown merchants have to offer as well as getting some good deals.”

The event begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with a farmers market in McDuffie Square, which is located between Atkinson and Railroad streets.

“It’s not just a farmers market,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “You’ll be able to get your produce and honey out there, but we’re also going to have craft vendors out there, so it truly will have something for everyone.

“It will be around 10 a.m. when all our downtown businesses begin to open that the trick-or-treating will begin and there will be having storytelling at the Arts Council,” he added.

The event will last until 3 p.m. and Walters encourages people to come to the event to check out everything that’s going on downtown, from the activities to the stores.

“There’s a lot going on downtown this weekend,” Walters said. “Last year we had a good turnout but it was during the height of the pandemic so we’re hoping that more people are able to come out this year and get to see what all we have going on. Last year we had a lot of positive feedback from people and I know all the businesses love seeing the kids coming out dressed up so we’re encouraging everyone to come out and join us.”

For those who might not be able to head to the stores on Saturday but still want to check out some good deals in the local stores, Walters added the November Sip and Shop will be held downtown on Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

