Numerous Halloween festivities are on tap

LAURINBURG — As Halloween approaches, several organizations will be offering an alternative to the usual trick-or-treating.

They include:

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting its Halloween On The Park on Thursday, kicking off the chain of events. The trunk-or-treat event will take place at the Morgan Complex, located at 1206 Turnpike Road, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

— Just next door at the Dragon Park, the Freedom Cruisers Biker Boo event will be in full swing.

“This is a motorcycle Trunk or Treat event,” said Chris Jackson. “We will start at 6 p.m. and will be handing out candy until 9 p.m.”

There is a $5 donation per motorcycle to participate in the Scary Saddlebags Candy Bowl event.

“We have gift cards for biker participants for the scariest bike and scariest costumes,” said Jackson. “All of the proceeds will go to support the local k-9 program.”

— On Saturday, the St. Andrews Knights football team will be putting its own twist on the Halloween festivities.

“The game starts at 1 p.m.,” said Director of Housing and Residence Life Mary Cross. “The team will be having a costume contest, Trick or Treat half time and a special guest SHS Cheer-team performance. We also hope that everyone comes out and enjoys the vendors and tailgating.

“The football game is just the beginning of the fun we will be having this weekend,” continued Cross. “From 7:30 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday we will have our Haunted Gym event.”

While the Haunted Gym is up and running, there will also be a movie playing outside as well as a concession stand.

“We also plan to be selling Chick-fil-A sandwiches,” said Cross. “Both events are $5 per person.”

— The First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg is also planning its Halloween Trunk or Treat for Sunday night from 6 until 7 p.m and costumes are encouraged.

First United Methodist is located at 101 W. Church St.

