RichmondCC offers preparation course for U.S. citizenship

HAMLET — Rosaura De Watson of Bennettsville, S.C., is now a proud American citizen, something she couldn’t honestly say a few weeks ago. On Sept. 16, De Watson was granted U.S. citizenship after passing the required exams and successfully completing the interview process with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A native of the Dominican Republic, De Watson enrolled in Richmond Community College’s Preparation Course for U.S. Citizenship, and after nine months, she now holds the legal documents for citizenship.

“The course was very good and very important for passing the citizenship interview. I encourage anyone who wants to become a U.S. citizen to come and take the course and get prepared for your interview,” De Watson said. “Only through effort, discipline, practice, and dedication can we pass the interview tests and become U.S. citizens.”

De Watson came to the United States in March 2016 when she married her husband. She wanted to become a U.S. citizen for her family. She has a degree in accounting from her schooling back in the Dominican Republic, and she would like to continue her education in accounting and finance. At RichmondCC, she is an advanced English as a Second Language student as she continues to master the English language.

RichmondCC started the Preparation Course for Citizenship in March 2020. There is a morning class that meets Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon an evening class that meets Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We have seven students in the course right now. Six of them have already applied for citizenship and five are waiting for their interviews,” said Crispina Mejia de Hall, who is an instructor for the English as a Second Language program.

In this class, students learn how and when to file necessary documents and evidence. They learn how to read and write in English, and they learn about the history and government of the United States using the curriculum from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Students practice for the exams and interview both one-on-one and in groups. The interview part of the citizenship process can be done in a person’s own native language or in English.

“Students who take the interview in English need to be advanced students of English as a Second Language at least level 5 or have met the exit criteria in the CASAS Reading Test and demonstrate knowledge of English, including reading, speaking and writing,” Mejia de Hall said. “Rosaura did her interview in English.”

The process to become a U.S. Citizen takes nine to 12 months after the student has applied.

“This class helps people every step of the way of the citizenship process and provides them with a huge level of support they would not otherwise have,” said John Kester, dean of Adult Education. “We encourage anyone seeking U.S. citizenship to sign up for this free class at RichmondCC.”

All materials for the class are also provided for free. For information, contact [email protected] or 910-410-1771.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communication for Richmond Community College.