Laurinburg native releases children’s book series

HICKORY — Sharon Rice Maag, formerly of Laurinburg and now a resident of Hickory, has launched her new children’s mystery book series for ages 9 to 12 years old on Amazon.

The Buckingham Street Gang Series includes three titles — “The Mystery of the Carolina Bay” (Book 1), “The Mystery of Spaghetti the Mummy” (Book 2) and “The Mystery of Henry Berry Lowrie” (Book 3).

“Riley McCallum, a Laurinburg resident, illustrated Book 1 while still a senior in high school,” Maag said. “She is now pursing her amazing gift in college.”

Taylor Wayne of Maiden illustrated Book 2 and Book 3 while a sophomore in high school.

“Both girls have amazing artistic gifts and beautifully told each story in pictures,” Maag said.

Each book, while completely fiction, unravels true facts about each legend or mystery. Book 1 and Book 2 are set in Laurinburg, which is home to the Buckingham Street Gang. The Buckingham Street Gang is made up of fictional characters, but totally inspired by awesome, unforgettable kids in her life.

“The Mystery of the Carolina Bay” delves into the mystery of the Carolina Bays and where they came from. This mystery dates back to 1933 when they were first photographed from the air. The story also carries the kids to Lake Waccamaw, a huge Carolina Bay, where they discover it’s very unique qualities. A couple of alligators make the story even more interesting. The Gang takes to land, sky and water to figure out this mystery.

“The Mystery of Spaghetti the Mummy” has The Buckingham Street Gang scrambling all over town looking for clues as Spaghetti disappears (or escapes) on Halloween. Spaghetti really was a mummy, murdered in 1911 and not buried until 1972. And, then, 2 tons of concrete was poured over and around his grave to make sure he stayed buried. And, yet!

“The Mystery of Henry Berry Lowrie” unfolds in Robeson County, where Maag went to college. Real life folk hero Henry Berry Lowrie disappeared in 1872 and no one knows what happened to him, or no one is telling. Trying to introduce her grandchildren to their Lumbee heritage and taking them on a little adventure, the Buckingham Street Gang get an unexpected invitation that takes them on the adventure of a lifetime. None of them will ever by the same.

To purchase a book or the entire series, go to Amazon and key in Sharon Rice Maag. All books should appear. Click on book you want to buy. The cost is $2.99 for an Ebook and $7.95 for paperback.