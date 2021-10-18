Walk for breast cancer

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held an event on Friday to show support to those who have suffered from breast cancer or seen loved ones go through the battle. The event was called “Blue Backs Pink,” and during the ceremony several speakers addressed the crowd before blue and pink balloons were handed out to everyone. The group took a lap around the Scotland County Courthouse and ended outside of the Sheriff’s Office with light refreshments waiting to be served.