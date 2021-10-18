Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that drills, assorted tools, a saw set and knives were taken from the residence after someone broke in.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office Thursday that an unknown person broke in and stole an electric paint sprayer and push mower from their residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broken in and stolen an air compressor and chainsaw.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a water heater and air conditioning unit was stolen from the property.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Carver School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a chainsaw, a nail gun and two air compressors.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had broken in and stolen a pressure washer and a hand sander.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Laurel Hill Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke in and stole a 65-inch TV, a PlayStation 4 and a laptop.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Wendy’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that $100 was believed to have been taken by an employee.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Friday that while at the College Plaza Shopping Center someone scratched the exterior of their vehicle and caused two flatten tires for a total of $800 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their unoccupied apartment suffered $500 after it was struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had shot into their residence.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had gained access to their bank account and took $2,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Mary Henderson, 53, of Hood Drive was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct. She was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Maris Young, 52, of Blakely Road was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Princess Locklear, 25, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday on warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $9,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Zachary Hunt, 28, of Pembroke was arrested Saturday for felony larceny, driving while license revoked, displaying expired tags, no insurance and displaying fictitious plates. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Ellerbe, 31, of Covenant Way was arrested Saturday on a warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses from Cumberland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Wilson, 25, of Kinston Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County along with child neglect. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amos Hammonds, 47, of Lumberton was arrested Sunday for felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dashawn Shaw, 27, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.