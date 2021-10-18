Laurinburg man arrested in connection to stabbing

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested for attempted murder Saturday after reportedly stabbing another man.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, Desmond Bradley, 34, of Roosevelt Street was arrested and held in the Scotland County Jail under a $500,000 bond after he was believed to have stabbed an Elizabethtown man.

The stabbing occurred on Roosevelt Street around 3:20 a.m. when the 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the face. The wounds were non-life-threatening. He was taken to an out-of-town medical facility for further evaluation.

