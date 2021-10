Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Several customers wandered Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts, as well as the other shops, on Thursday during the first fall Downtown Laurinburg Sip and Shop. The event let people not only shop the great sales merchants were offering but catch up with people over appetizers and various drinks. This is the first of the three Sip and Shops that are currently scheduled the next will be on Nov. 4 and the third will be on Dec. 2.