Cheerhawks plate sale will offer two options

LAURINBURG — The Sandhills Cheerhawks is holding a plate sale on Sunday, and patrons will have a choice between chicken plates and spaghetti plates.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

“The spaghetti plates come with corn and green beans,” said Cheer Director Renee’ Monroe. “The chicken plates will have macaroni and cheese and corn.”

Plates are $10 each and all proceeds from the event will help with the Nov. 21 AAU State Cheer Competition.

“It will help with our new uniforms, socks, bows, pompoms, makeup, feeding kids and hotel stay if needed,” said Monroe. “We are not sure of the location yet.

“We have high hopes to make it to the National Cheer Competition,” added Monroe. “We have two cheer groups Tiny Hawk’s which are ages 4 through 8 and our Junior Hawks which is ages 9 through 13.”

The event will be held at Taylor’s Detailing, which is located at 1407 S. Main Street.

“We appreciate any support we can get to help our girls,” said Monroe. “They work hard and we want them to be able to accomplish their goals and dreams.”

