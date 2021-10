JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

On Thursday, city of Laurinburg Fire Department Training Officer Donald Locklear Jr. showed children at Christ The Cornerstone Academy what it can be like during a fire and how to safely get out of a house. Also, while inside, they were shown what smokey situations can be like and what a smoke detector sounds like. After the children exited the trailer, they were shown Engine 11 and the equipment that is kept on it.