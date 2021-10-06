Laurel Hill Fire Department ready for 43rd annual BBQ sale

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Fire Department will be having its 43rd annual BBQ plate sale on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“The grills will busting open and that wonderful meat will be pulled off,” said Firefighter William Skipper. “I am currently taking pre-orders for anyone that wants to order it by the pound.”

Due to the price increases from its vendors, the fire department has been forced to go to $7 per pound and $7 per plate for this particular event.

“We will also be running drive-thru service only again this year on the day of the sale,” said Skipper. “Anyone that would like to place a by the pound order, please message me on Facebook so I can put it on the list this week.”

Each plate will include BBQ, coleslaw, hush puppies and yams.

“I am having trouble finding the sweet potatoes for the yams, but I will find them one way or another,” said Fire Chief Clyde Locklear.

The Laurel Hill Fire Department is located on Pate Street in Laurel Hill.

“Anyone coming to buy plates can come in from Pate Street or Old Wire Road,” said Locklear.

