From the school superintendent’s office

Earlier this morning, an alarm in a duct system at Sycamore Lane Elementary School was activated. The City of Laurinburg Fire Department responded to the alarm. There were no alarms sounding in the building, Sycamore Lane custodians were on site. LFD inspected the building, there was no smoke or fire throughout the buildings. Initial reports indicate a possible problem with the monitoring company. Scotland County Schools Maintenance Director, Mr. Tommy Zydor will follow up with the fire security company. SCS once again says a special thanks to The City of Laurinburg Fire Department for their quick response and action today.