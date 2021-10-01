Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Committee receives Duke grant

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg was one of 30 communities across North Carolina selected for a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Out of the 80 applicants, the Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Committee was selected for a $25,000 grant to help support local businesses.

“These grants are designed because small businesses are the heart of the communities and the small businesses care for the needs of the citizens of North Carolina,” said Duke Energy Progress District Manager David McNeill. “These grants are designed to give a boost to businesses and storefronts to help them recover from the difficult year and help for a prosperous future.”

According to the press release from Duke Energy, the administering entity in each community will establish a small-business support microgrant program to deploy the funding within their local community.

“I want to thank Duke Energy and the Hometown Revitalization Program for allowing us this opportunity and we think it’s going to be a huge asset to downtown Laurinburg,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “We’re overall really excited and happy and looking forward to the impact in our downtown … this is a testament to the hard work everybody is doing here especially in the downtown community.”

The Hometown Revitalization grant program was inspired by a successful collaboration between the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Duke Energy that provided nearly 100 grants to downtown Raleigh storefronts. The grants allowed the establishments the opportunity to create outdoor seating and serving opportunities, develop e-commerce websites, repair window fronts, and upgrade health and safety elements.

“We’re really excited about this and the partnership with Duke Energy,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We’re continuing so see the positive movements in downtown and this is just another tool we’re adding into our downtown toolbox to help our downtown businesses.”

