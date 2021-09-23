Help needed: Longtime local chef battling cancer

LAURINBURG — Janice Stuckey is crying out for help, hoping efforts will ultimately take some financial burden off of Jerome Walker, a Scotland County resident who is battling cancer.

“Jerome Walker, of Laurinburg, has been a dedicated chef at Golden Corral for over 21 years,” said Stuckey. “He fell ill in the middle of August and was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of September.”

Walker, according to Stuckey, has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and is undergoing intense treatment and other medical care with the hopes of helping to slow the spread of this debilitating disease.

“Metastatic cancer means the disease has spread and continues to spread throughout the body,” said Stuckey. “Seeking medical treatments and care is the best way to help manage this disease along with controlling pain and other side effects experienced from this disease.

Currently, Walker is receiving medical care which, according to Stuckey, is a long and grueling process, so a GoFundMe account was created in an effort to help with funding expensive medical costs for medications, transportation to and from the facility, medical care and treatments as well as out of pocket costs for home care and treatment.

“I am asking for donations to help him with these expenses and if you are so inclined, please feel free to donate,” pleaded Stuckey. “Cancer affects many people daily and many lives are lost as a result of one contracting the disease. I would greatly appreciate any amount you are willing to give.”

Stuckey went on to say that no amount is too small as Walker will greatly appreciate it as well.

“We are also asking for prayers for God to ease his pain and for his health and strength,” said Stuckey. “God is able to do all things and healing is certainly one of them. Thank you in advance for taking the time to hear our outcry and we hope you consider making a donation.”

Gloria Graham, Walker’s sister, is in charge of the GoFundMe page — she can be reached at 203-999-3775. To donate the cause, visit www.gofundme.com and type in Jerome Walker in the search bar.

