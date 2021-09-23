County OKs incentives for vaccine

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday morning and unanimously voted to pass a COVID vaccine incentive program to take effect on Friday.

After much discussion, the board decided to offer the incentive in hopes it will encourage those residents who have not been vaccinated to do so now.

“We will award those being vaccinated starting Friday and will continue to do so until Dec. 31 or until the funds run out, whichever comes first,” said Commissioner Carol McCall.

“We will give a $25 gift card for the administration of the first shot, $50 gift card for the second and if anyone is receiving the Johnson&Johnson shot, they will receive a $50 gift card,” added McCall. “If the gift cards are not available at the time you receive the shot, you will be able to bring in your vaccination card and claim your card once we have them.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson said that, with this plan being very new and starting so quickly, there are some details to iron out.

“The bank has said it will take them some time to get all of the cards in,” said Patterson. “Also we are not yet clear where residents will need to redeem their vaccination cards, but most likely it will be through the Scotland County Health Department.

“We will get this information out to residents as soon as we have all the details,” Patterson added. “The money for this program is coming from the American Rescue Plan, as we are restricted on how we can use these funds.”

Patterson continued by saying $375,000 will be set aside for this program, which should allow them to offer incentives to around 5,000 residents.

“We also need to make sure that we are clear with the guidelines on this,” said Commissioner Gibson. “Residents who have been vaccinated prior to Friday are not eligible for this incentive.

“However, ” continued Gibson, “if the first shot was taken before Friday and the second is administered after the program has begun, that second shot will be eligible.”

More information on the incentive program will be available once everything has been finalized.

Funding help …

Scotland County Director of Public Safety Robert Sampson addressed the board and proposed a plan to help relieve the effects of COVID within the health industry.

“COVID is affecting Scotland County EMS staff,” said Sampson. “It is causing fatigue and added stress to our staff who are working on our ambulances. “We are experiencing longer wait times at the ER and that is causing issues with our response times.”

Sampson said this is due to a trickle effect that is coming from overcrowding within the hospital system.

“The hospital is doing everything they can to accommodate the numbers coming through its doors,” said Sampson. “With ICU beds and floor beds filling up, the staff is finding themselves sending patients to beds in the Emergency Department.

“Add all of that with walk-ins, Scotland County transports as well as Marlboro County bringing in patients, it creates a plethora of problems,” Sampson added. “One being, like I said overcrowding in the hospital, our ambulances are having to sit for 30 minutes and sometimes an hour to release our patients to hospital staff and that in turn is creating us to not be able to respond to other calls coming in as quickly as we need to.”

Sampson’s plan is as follows:

“I believe taking one of our standby trucks and making it active seven days a week during our peak times which is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. will help with our response times and help with the stress that is landing on our paramedics and EMTs,” said Sampson. “We will staff that ambulance with part-time employees and base it on the North side of the county at the Wagram Recreation Center.

“Not only does this help solve the problem of needing more available transport options, but it also puts our staff on the far side of the county who normally would see a 16 minute response time just to get to them,” Sampson added.

According to Sampson, placing the truck at that location will cut the time it takes to get to patients in half.

“I think this is a great plan and I am excited there will be a truck placed in Wagram,” said Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston.

The Commissioners also decided to move forward with the plan by helping Sampson get a carport to be placed at the location to help accommodate the truck and would move forward in helping with installing an electrical port to plug the ambulance into.

The board voted in favor of Sampson’s plan.

