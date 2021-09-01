VOTE FOR US

Voting has gone live for the United Way of Scotland County’s Dazzling Duck Contest.

Area individuals, businesses and organizations have decorated their own 10-inch duck and are now available for “likes” on the United Way’s facebook page. The ducks are listed and shown in three different categories — individual/family, business/industry or nonprofit/civic group.

The Laurinburg Exchange’s duck — Ms. McQuackers — can be found among the business/industry entries and she’d really like to get your “like.”

Simply go to the United Way of Scotland County facebook page and follow the contest graphic information.