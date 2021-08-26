Dover appointed to state Crime Stoppers board

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Dover was recently appointed as a board member for the North Carolina Crime Stoppers Association.

Dover recently rejoined the Sheriff’s Office in May, coming from Hamlet Police Department, and has jumped into helping get Crime Stoppers up and running in Scotland County.

“I’ve been a part of Crime Stoppers in Richmond County for the past few years before I came here,” Dover said. “Last year at the conference I was nominated to represent Richmond County but I missed it by a few votes. Then someone resigned and I was chosen for the board.”

The board will meet three times a year and helps with issues with the program throughout the entire state.

“I’m a huge supporter of Crime Stoppers,” Dover said. “Crime Stoppers is a great organization and has been around for a long time. When I was in Richmond County we had great results. People can remain anonymous and we do pay out.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had it here in Scotland County and Chris Young at the Laurinburg Police Department has done a lot of work to get it back up and running,” he added. “It’s a great resource to have to help us get some of these bad guys off the street.”

The Scotland Crime Stoppers program has been in the county before, running from 2008 to 2012, and since it ended law enforcement has been trying to bring it back to the community. The program is expected to be up and running soon and organizers will be at the Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest on Saturday giving out information.

