Butler tabbed as new GOP member of local elections board

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections now has a new member who was welcomed and announced this week during the board’s meeting.

Damion Butler will be taking the vacant Republican seat to finish out the term of Diana L. Johnston, who retired after announcing she would be moving out of the county. Butler was appointed recently by the NC State Board of Elections.

“This is my first time serving on the board,” said Butler. “The term is appointed odd years in June, but I will be completing this term for Diana.”

Butler has worked with elections as a Republican precinct official in Wagram and East Laurinburg.

“I enjoy working with the people of Scotland County,” Butler said. “As members of the board, our goal is to administer a fair and lawful election.”

Butler also said he is a long-time resident of Scotland County.

“I grew up in Wagram and went to Wagram Primary, Shaw Middle and Scotland High School,” said Butler. “Then I went on to Sandhill Community College.”

During its Tuesday meeting, the Scotland County Board of Elections also announced the names of its precinct officials.

“This list of names is posted at the Courthouse on the bulletin board per general statutes,” said Elections Director Dell Parker.

For information on upcoming elections visit the BOE website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/332/Elections.

