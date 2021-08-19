South Johnson open house set for Monday

LAURINBURG — While South Johnson Elementary will be full of students Monday morning, by evening the community will be able to wander its halls.

After the first day of school for students for Scotland County Schools, at 4 p.m. South Johnson will be holding the unveiling of the two portraits in the school.

The portraits are that of I. Ellis Johnson and Walter Thomas Gilmore, who once served as principals of the schools which merged to form South Johnson — I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary. The hanging of the portraits was brought up to the board several months back by a local resident who asked if the portrait of I. Ellis Johnson could be hung at the school like it was at its former location.

“We decided as a board, if that’s the case, we would have to put the two up,” Scotland County Board of Education Chair Rick Singletary previously told The Exchange. “So we were able to find the portraits of both and we voted to have each put up at the entrance of the building … I encourage everyone to come out and take a look at the school because it is absolutely a top-class school for our young people.”

The unveiling was originally set for June 22, but was postponed due to material delays.

The event also serves as the open house for the school. South Johnson was opened in the fall of 2020, combining I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland Elementary schools in the final step in the consolidation plan the Scotland County Board of Education has been working on for the past few years.

Since the beginning of the project, the community was able to get involved in helping with name ideas, while students were able to help choose colors and a mascot. The plan had been, as soon as the school was complete, to have an open house so the community could see the newest addition to Scotland County Schools.

South Johnson Elementary School is located at 13100 Old Johns Road in Laurinburg.

Also on Monday, the Board of Education will meet for its Committee of the Whole meeting at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building on South Main Street.

