Toys given to SMH by Live Like Madison

LAURINBURG —Madison’s Toy Chests have finally arrived at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The chests were donated to the hospital by the Live Like Madison organization in honor of Madison Fedak, who passed away from osteosarcoma on Dec. 21, 2019, at just 7 years old.

The two chests are filled with toys donated by the community for children who come into the hospital, which has been something Madison’s mother Laura Fedak has been working to get for over the past year. One will be placed on one of the floors while the other will go in the emergency room area.

“When we first came here it was in the middle of the night and we didn’t have anything so it was really hard for us to keep Madison who was 5 at the time busy,” Laura Fedak said. “We didn’t have anything because we thought it would be a quick trip, so this was built out of that and the things that would keep Madison busy and entertained. So that’s how this dream became a reality.”

Each of the chests donated has a drawing of Madison’s face on them and Fedak added they wouldn’t have been able to get the chests without the help of Jim Morgan and the Morgan Foundation.

”Kids who come in and need a little something will be able to go into the toy chest and get just that,” Fedak said. “To see her face on the boxes and to give back to a community who has given so much to us is just fulfilling and it’s a full circle.”

The toys were collected during a month-long toy drive put on by The Exchange which collected two boxes of toys from the community.

“We had so much that we had to put extras aside — so we’ll have some extras that can be used when they need them,” Fedak said. “It’s one of those things, I talk all the time about the promises I made to her, and this was one of those things. She wanted to have a way to give back, to give toys back to kids who were sick because she said ‘it wasn’t fair that they were in the hospital’ so this came out of that and we’re really excited it’s come to fruition.”

Those who are still interested in donating to Madison’s Toy Chests can do so by contacting Live Like Madison at [email protected]

