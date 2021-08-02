Elections board discusses One Stop, office security

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections finalized its voting plan for the upcoming municipal elections in the town of East Laurinburg, Gibson, Maxton and Wagram during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

BOE Director Dell Park told the board of directors that East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram had each opted out of the One Stop Plan, which includes the absentee by mail portion, so Maxton would be the only municipality to use the One Stop and absentee by mail process.

“There are 167 registered voters in Scotland County that can vote in the Maxton election,” she said.

Parker added that One Stop would be held at the Scotland County BOE office during regular business hours, except on the last Saturday of voting, which would be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She also stated that East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram voters would only have the option of casting a ballot on election day.

The board voted unanimously to approve that plan, which will now be sen t to the State Board of Elections.

Wellness assessment

Scotland County BOE was visited by the state on Friday for its regular wellness assessment, and Parker told the directors that the state representative stated that Scotland County “had set the bar pretty high.”

The one concern shared was that the BOE office and the County Annex had no security, such as cameras, buzzers or bulletproof/shatterproof glass.

“That’s something we don’t have, and they told us they will work with us on it,” Parker said. “But they are not promising any money for this.

“We did have a visit from Homeland Security about two years ago, and this same concern was discussed,” she added.

Parker said that, eventually, there may need to be a request filed with the county commissioners to address the issue.

No action was taken on the issue Monday.

