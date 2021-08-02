Evening storm causes power outages

LAURINBURG — Scotland County experienced a brief, but powerful storm front Sunday evening with the storm surge lasting for approximately 10 minutes.

“The severe weather rolled in late yesterday evening and lasted about 10 to 15 minutes,” said Assistant Emergency Management Director Matthew Locklear. “The high winds did result in several trees down across the county as well as brief power outages.”

The city of Laurinburg had a couple of storm-related calls within its district according to Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

“One was on the south end of Laurinburg on Hwy. 401 near South Turnpike Road,” said McQueen. “A Duke Energy line was across the road blocking both lanes and causing power outages in the area. The other call involved clearing trees from the road on McFarland Road between Highway 401 North and Old Wire Road.”

McQueen also said the Laurel Hill area had several calls on McFarland Road with trees down.

“They also responded to the same type of calls as well on Sneedsgrove Road,” said McQueen.

Meteorologist Nick Luchetti said the storm was caused by a cold front that came through the area.

“That cold front that came through caused storms all over the central North Carolina area yesterday,” said Luchetti. “Pretty much everyone in that area saw something yesterday. Richmond County had a lot of damage reported in Rockingham.

“This time of year we see afternoon storms come through but they usually are not this severe, the really severe ones are usually during the Spring, yesterday’s storm was an exception,” added Luchetti. “Storms like this one can become severe very quickly.”

Luchetti also said it is important residents adhere to the watches and warnings given out by the National Weather Service.

“Storms like the one on Sunday can be dangerous, the NWS works hard to get the warnings out to let people know about possible dangerous situations,” said Luchetti.

