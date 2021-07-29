BEWARE: The heat is on

LAURINBURG — Get ready for some heat.

Temperatures are on the rise in Scotland County and, according to the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, there is no real relief coming in the near future.

“On Thursday the Scotland County area was experiencing part of the heatwave with a heat index of 103 degrees,” said Meteorologist Jimmy Taeger. “On Friday it will hit at least a 105-degree heat index.”

The actual temperature for Friday is predicted to be 98 degrees, but due to the heat index, it will feel higher. On Saturday the heat index is back down to 96, but will rise back up to an expected 100 degrees on Sunday.

“Next week is typically the hottest of the year,” said Taeger. “So as we continue to move forward with summer, residents can expect more hot days to come. There is a small bit of good news though, on Tuesday the heat index will be back down to 83.”

The forecasted temperatures, according to Taeger, are also predicted to bring in some thunderstorms that could possibly bring a slight cool down in the afternoons.

“It is too early to tell what the temperatures will be like for the future days of summer,” said Taeger, “but residents should be prepared for more hot temperatures.”

With the high temperatures in mind, Assistant Director of EMS and Emergency Management Matt Locklear says it is very important for residents to take precautions and stay safe.

“More people die from heat than any other weather conditions in the U.S. each year,” said Locklear. “An average of 134 people die from heat, according to the National Weather Service.

“I would encourage our folks to take this extreme heat seriously, but this is especially true for children and the elderly, especially those with health issues,” added Locklear.

According to Locklear, the first signs of heat-related illness are increased sweating and muscle cramps.

“This can lead to heat stroke and death if treatment is not received,” said Locklear. “Taking the correct precautions can be life-saving. Try to complete outdoor tasks early morning or late evening when the temperatures are cooler.”

Staying hydrated according to Locklear, and keeping plenty of cool bottled water and sports drinks readily available is important.

“Most sports drinks have added minerals to help replace electrolytes lost due to sweating,” said Locklear. “Icy pops are a refreshing treat on these hot days and can be used to re-hydrate and cool the kids.

“Consider using cooling towels,” added Locklear. “These cooling towels can be found in sporting goods stores and Walmart. The cooling towels can be wet with cool water and worn around the neck or as a bandana to help keep you cool. Take frequent breaks.”

Even while ice-cold water may be appealing when hot and tired, Locklear said residents should be wary.

“We are all ready for a refreshing ice cold glass of water when we get hot,” Locklear said. “However, use caution when drinking icy cold water when you are overheated. Cool water is better to re-hydrate with. Icy cold water should be sipped not chugged when you are overheated.”

Residents should also keep a check on their elderly families and neighbors.

“Make sure they are staying hydrated and have fans or other means of staying cool,” said Locklear. “There are programs that help with purchasing fans for the elderly.

“Also don’t forget your pets and livestock,” Locklear continued. “Keep plenty of fresh water in their bowls “Move them indoors if possible or provide some type of cover. Remember, animals can suffer from heatstroke as well.”

Information on staying safe in the heat can also be found on the Scotland County Health Department’s website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/805/Health-Department.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]