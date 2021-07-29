Sheriff’s Office looking for Bladen County man

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating a missing Bladen County man.

On Thursday the SCSO, BCSO along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched Scotland County in an attempt to locate Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald of Clarkton. The search consisted of ground searches, K-9 searches and the assistance of aerial drones.

McDonald was reported missing by his family on March 25 and his 2003 Ford F-150 was found wrecked in Fayetteville. Information gathered during the investigation led authorities to believe he was last seen in Scotland County.

The family has offered a reward of $10,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons believed to be involved in McDonald’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-334-3000.