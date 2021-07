LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Monday for its Committee of the Whole meeting.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building and the meeting will be open to the public.

Some of the reports include recognitions of Spring Hill Middle School and the school system along with teacher vacancy updates from human resources.

The board will also learn about the life insurance policy that they can begin to receive as part of serving on the board.