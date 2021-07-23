Adams gives up seat on IEJ committee

Adams

LAURINBURG — City Councilman James Garby will now be sitting on the I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School Restoration Committee after Coincilwoman Mary Jo Adams steps down.

The decision came during the Tuesday night meeting after Adams gave her an update on the latest meeting.

“I was at the meeting on the 28th of June and Mr. Rainer, who is also a member, was not able to come,” Adams said. “There were two commissioners … then there were some school board members … and then the county clerk taking notes. There were lots of ideas talked about and towards the end of the meeting when they started asking people to say if your board was going to be interested in helping to maintain this building if the school system gave it to the county I said, ‘I’m here my task is to listen, I can’t offer money from the city. That we could talk about some infrastructure and that we really, really want a recreation center in Laurinburg.’”

Adams added there was no documentation about how much it could cost to run or fix whatever was needed in the building. However, Garby questioned why she didn’t bring any ideas and felt her comments were negative.

“What kind of bothers me from the minutes of that meeting is that the purpose of the committee, the way I understood it, was that everybody was going to brainstorm and talk about uses for the building,” Garby said. “Not to just listen …everybody else had ideas and they were talking about it. It’s the first meeting so you know you’re going to be starting to get the plan in motion and getting ideas and brainstorming. Our representative, you’re just here to listen and offer infrastructure possibly and it was kind of negative really for something good for that end of town.”

Garby asked to replace Adams since he felt she should have been going to bring ideas rather than just listen.

“I certainly didn’t think I was being negative and I thought my job was to go and listen to see what it’s about and what the plans are,” Adams said. “I just have this feeling if there are other entities providing these kinds of services why would we need to duplicate everything? We’re talking about the same population. I’m not opposed to doing something in the IEJ area or building but if we’re talking about city dollars there should be a plan.”

Adams added she wanted to hear from the city council about what they wanted to be see done in the school system.

“The county should be in charge, it’s their building,” said Don Rainer. “We should just be supporting and helping them come up with a plan … if we can give them our help and each group can give them their help it should work.”

Garby added he thought the council needed to let them know the city is ready to help support financially if needed but was most interested in some form of recreation coming to that side of town.

“I’ve spoken with people who were there and read the minutes,” Garby said. “And while they’re talking about the brainstorming, I don’t see your (Adams) name anywhere until it says, ‘I’m only here to listen and maybe bring infrastructure,’ then you brought up the renovation of the Covington Street school as an example that the bathrooms were $300,000 so when it came to you in the minutes it took a negative turn and I can see that.”

Adams explained she didn’t mean any of it negatively and when they were asking for commitment, there were no numbers for the renovations. Garby added since it’s on the northside of town that they aren’t Adams constituents since she represents District One instead of District Two.

Adams did agree that she felt it was fine for Garby to take her position and it was passed by the council unanimously.

