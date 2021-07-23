Toy drive fills the first box, more needed

LAURINBURG —Several donations on Thursday and Friday filled the toy box at The Laurinburg Exchange, so a second box has been started to collect the items for the community toy drive to benefit Live Like Madison.

The organization is currently working to fill “Madison’s Toy Chest,” and the newspaper is assisting in that effort.

“Once again, we are grateful to those in Scotland County who have made this a priority,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “In less than three full weeks, we’ve managed to fill a large box with toys, as well as collect a pair of checks totaling $600. That’s pretty awesome.”

One week remains in the community toy drive.

Toys collected through July 30 will be delivered by the Live Like Madison organization to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

The newspaper is looking for items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos, Play-dough and more — however, all of the items must be new and unopened.

Toys can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office located in The Oaks professional building, located on South Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.