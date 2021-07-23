Safety Town sees increase of students

“I really wanted to stress the importance of them knowing their addresses, how to call 911 and to know where their meeting spot is in case something happens in their homes so I hope they take some of this back with them.” — Fire Chief Jordan McQueen

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County saw the highest number in years in participants during its Safety Town event.

After not being able to put on the event for children in the community in 2020 due to the pandemic, the enrollment almost doubled, according to Director Coy Moody.

“We had about 60 kids sign up and we average around 50 or so a day, because some of the kids don’t come every day,” Moody said. “This is the most we’ve had since I’ve been here, we usually average around 30 or so.”

The event is set to help children prepare for going into kindergarten and pre-kindergarten with learning everything from how to act in a classroom to “Stranger Danger.”

“It’s been really exciting to get to see all the kids back and we’re all really glad that we were able to do Safety Town this year,” Moody said. “I think after everything we went through last year, our volunteers are excited to get to work with the kids again and the kids are happy to be out doing something new.”

Throughout the week, the kids heard from various entities such as the North Carolina Highway Patrol about traffic lights, stop signs and pedestrian safety or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office spoke on gun safety and how K9’s can be used to help find missing children.

“I spoke to the kids about Stranger Danger and what to,” said Laurinburg Police Corp. Brent Smith. “I think a lot of the times that strangers are made out to be these big scary people when in reality they look normal and can be nice as can be and that’s how they’re able to lure kids away. So we just wanted to make sure the kids know that.”

The Laurinburg Fire Department also spoke with the kids taking them through what to do if there was a fire in their home along with an in-depth look at the fire trucks.

“This is my first Saftey Town as fire chief and I’m glad we were able to get out here and talk with the kids again,” said Jordan McQueen. “I really wanted to stress the importance of them knowing their addresses, how to call 911 and to know where their meeting spot is in case something happens in their homes so I hope they take some of this back with them.”

With the fire department, Scotland EMS was also showing the youths about what the back of the ambulance looks like and everything that’s inside.

“We want them to know what to do in a real emergency, what an actual emergency is and what 911 is for,” said EMT Nikki Phy. “I love being able to teach them some new things and hopefully we’ll be able to recruit them as new members someday.”

Besides first responders, the children heard from the American Red Cross, the Pilot Club and the Scotland Humane Society.

“The Pilot Club actually donated bicycle helmets to all of the kids so when they go home from graduation they’ll also go home with a bike helmet,” Moody said. “The kids have had a blast getting to be here and getting to learn about everything. It’s been really great getting to see them having so much fun.”

Moody added none of Safety Town would be possible without the many volunteers, including several youth volunteers who had even gone through the program when they were younger.

“I honestly don’t remember too much but I really remember going through the smokehouse with the fire department and doing that,” said 15-year-old Emori Maynard. “But I really enjoy getting to go through this and help out with the kids. My favorite part has been the crafts with them and helping them color and just talking to them. I’ve liked watching them come out of their shells through the week.”

