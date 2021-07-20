Rotary gets history on the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport has a long and successful history, and on Tuesday Seth Hatchell, the assistant director of the facility visited with the Rotary Club to talk about its past, present and future.

“It really does have a long history, and we should all be proud of that,” Hatchell told club members.

The airport was established in 1942 as a U.S. Army airbase with three runways and 560 buildings — all constructed within 6 months. It was, at that time, the largest facility in the world to train glider pilots.

After World War II, the city of Laurinburg and town of Maxton took over the facility for use as a general aviation airport.

In 1945, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission was created and, 75 years later in 2020, the General Assembly approved a name change to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority.

The boundary of the airport includes about 4,200 acres, on which an industrial park has been built that now includes 13 industries with more than 1,000 full-time positions. There are still more than 1,000 acres available for economic development.

The customers using the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport include corporate, general and military. It is the home of the U.A. Army’s Golden Knights parachute team.

Every now and then, the airport gets visitor that gets the attention of airport officials.

“We’ve had Tom Cruise and Dale Earnhardt Jr. visit,” Hatchell said. “While every day at the airport is special, those kinds of visits are extra special.”

According to Hatchell, the state has estimated the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport’s economic output at $95.43 million, making it No. 13 among the state’s 72 airports.

As far as future projects, Hatchell said the plans are for an apron rehab in 2022; a new, above-ground fuel farm in 2022; a new terminal building (built in 1976) in 2023; and a runway extension from 6,500 feet to 8,500 feet that will make it the eighth longest in the state.

“We are really excited about the future for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport,” Hatchell said, “and we have some very good people leading the way.”

The Southeast Regional Airport Authority is also currently working on a strategic plan, as well as developing a new logo.

