Belk to honor first responders July 30

LAURINBURG — Belk of Laurinburg will host an event to show its appreciation to those who have served on the front lines, not only during the pandemic but every day before and after.

“We are holding a community event because we wanted to do something to let those men and women know how much we appreciate what they do for this community,” said Store Manager Christina Breakiron. “We are going to have a lot of activities for them to enjoy while they are here.”

The event will be held on Friday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be in the Belk parking lot.

“We are going to have a bunch of door prizes for those first responders to enter and try to win,” said Breakiron. “Some of those prizes will be beauty gift baskets, food-based gift baskets and gift cards.”

There will also be plenty for children to enjoy as well, including a scavenger hunt.

“We plan to have goody bags for those that join in on the hunt,” said Breakiron. “There will also be a grand prize for the one who finds all the items first.”

Breakiron said the staff has been blessed by the vendors who are taking part in the celebration.

“We even had one vendor donate a bouncy house for the kids,” said Breakiron. “There will also be a coloring contest, face painting, other games and a DJ.”

The event is free — however, according to Breakiron, those visiting should be prepared to pay for food from the food trucks.

“Everyone is welcome to come, however, the door prizes we will be giving away will be specifically for those who have been serving on the front lines,” said Breakiron. “There will be boxes for you to write your name and place of employment on a piece of paper to enter in a chance to win.”

Belk is located on Scotland Crossing Drive in Laurinburg.

“We are very excited to see everyone come out,” said Breakiron. “It should be a lot of fun for everyone.”

