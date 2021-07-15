Sheriff’s Office warns about scams

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a resident of Pea Bridge Road reported on Tuesday they had received a call from Spectrum telling them that they owed money. However, the caller wasn’t actually from Spectrum.

“If you receive a call telling you that you owe money, be wary about it,” Dover said. “Call back to a number you know is actually with Spectrum to confirm if you owe money or not.”

Dover added if anyone had one of these scam calls to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week Sheriff Ralph Kersey posted on Facebook about another scam that was starting to be reported. The scam was that text messages and emails from people they know requesting money in the form of gift cards.

“We encourage our citizens to be mindful of this scam,” Kersey said. “Usually the “sender” has no knowledge that anything has been sent from their account or that their account has been hacked. We ask that you be mindful of the scam and take requests for money lightly no matter who it is from. Remember, if the recipient requests money to be received via gift card, it is most likely a scam.”

