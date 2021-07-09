Community center bids are in, but construction will be delayed

LAUREL HILL — The bids are in for the Laurel Hill Community Center and, according to County Manager Kevin Patterson, things are looking up.

“The bids came in better than expected,” said Patterson. “After the pre-bid meeting, the construction time was extended by five months, it is expected that this allowed for lower bids to be received.”

According to Patterson, the lowest bid received was $2.55 million.

“This is over the original architect estimates last year by $100,000,” said Patterson. “There are alternatives in the bid that would increase the cost to $2.7 million.

“At the bid opening meeting,” added Patterson, “the architect stated that he was surprised to see all the bids come in under $3 million.”

The bid will go to the Scotland County Commissioners on Monday night for consideration and award.

“There are significant delays in the supply chain for construction,” said Patterson. “I would not expect to see significant activity on the location before the end of the calendar year.”

The lead time on ordering the steel for the building is expected to be six months, according to Patterson.

“This has been a high priority for the commissioners and I am glad to see this project move forward,” Patterson said.

