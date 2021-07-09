County to vote on new chair Monday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to meet on Monday for the first time since the new 2020-21 budget was approved.

The first thing on the agenda is for the board to vote on a new chair to replace Commissioner Carol McCall, who resigned the position recently. Scotland County Attorney Edward H. Johnston Jr. will open the meeting since there is no one currently holding the position.

“The Southeast Regional Airport Authority will be presenting us with their budget,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson. “They are now required to do this annually.”

There will also be an update on the Laurel Hill Community Center, according to Patterson.

“I am hopeful that the board will vote on and approve the bid they will be presented with,” said Patterson.

Also on the board’s agenda is a few staff appointments and a COVID-19 update.

“And as usual, I will be giving a manager report at some point during the meeting,” Patterson said.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners usually meets on the first Monday of every month, however, due to the Fourth of July holiday, it was moved to July 12.

The meetings are held at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center which is located at 1403 West Blvd. and begin at 7 p.m.

“We are holding our meetings in person again, however, we are still offering the option to view it via live video on the Scotland County Commissioners YouTube page,” said Patterson.

Any Scotland County resident who would like to address the board can do so by contacting Public Information Officer Jason Robinson via email at [email protected] prior to the meeting or in person at the meeting before it begins.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will also be meeting with the Board of Education on July 14 at 6 p.m.

“The meeting will be held at the Honeycutt Center in the conference room,” said Patterson. “It is also open for the public to attend.

The Honeycutt Center is located at 600 McLean St. in Laurinburg.

