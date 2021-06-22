Courtesy photos

The Scotia Village Repertory Theatre will present an Old-Time Radio Show on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, June 22 and 23. The cast and crew were just one day before dress rehearsal in March 2020 when COVID shut everything down. After a 15-month hiatus, the residents are once again ready for their performance. Audiences will hear two old-time radio scripts – Our Miss Brooks and The Life of Riley. All 25 actors and crew members are Scotia Village residents. Gray and Brenda Gilbert direct and produce the Scotia Rep shows. Just like in the old radio studios, actors will stand behind microphones and read lines from their scripts. The crew’s Foley artists will make the sounds onstage in front of the audience.