One has been signed by Zamir White

LAURINBURG —Scotland County residents will have the opportunity to win a signed football helmet from either the University of Georgia or the University of South Carolina.

The University of Georiga helmet is signed by Scotland High graduate Zamir White and the University of South Carolina helmet is signed by Clinton High School graduate Mohamed Kaba, among other players.

The tickets will be on sale Tuesday at Scotland Bling in downtown Laurinburg.

Motivated4Greater is putting on the raffle, with the proceeds going back to help the young people in the community.

“Motivated4Greater started as just some community service that my wife LaTonya and I would do on the sidelines just to help out with some of the kids in Scotland County,” said co-founder James McLean. “We’d help them get into football camps, oratorical contests, we’d tutor and mentor them. Now we’ve decided to step out of the shadows and try to do more so we’re trying to share with the community what we’re all about.”

The tickets are $10 each and McLean added there is only 150 tickets for each raffle so that people will feel like they have more of a chance to win.

“We’ve already had a lot more success with it than we thought,” McLean said. “So we’re excited about it and the events we have planned in the future.”

The raffle drawing will be done on Saturday during the Dominquie Green Youth Football Camp at the former Washington Park Elementary School that is currently the Rainbow 66 Storehouse.

“We thought doing the drawing during the camp would be a great way to tie everything together,” McLean said. “During the camp, we’ll have the 2011 State Championship team out to talk to the kids and we’ll have special speakers Rakeem Covington, Ernie Robinson and Ryan Leak.”

Tickets can be purchased at Scotland Bling on Tuesday or on CashApp at $motivated4greater. Those who buy via the CashApp will be able to say which raffle they would like to be entered into and a picture of their raffle ticket will be sent to their cellphone.

To see what Motivated4Greater is working on follow its Facebook page.

“We want to be able to reach as many kids as possible in this community,” McLean said.

