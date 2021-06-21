Health choice, not state bribe, should guide our decisions

At what point should government sway our health decisions?

At what point should government be able to do that with tax dollars?

Where does it end?

Those questions are not new. They’ve been around throughout our lifetimes.

Thursday they were raised again in a different setting involving the citizens of North Carolina and the politicians in Raleigh.

Gov. Roy Cooper says anyone in the state who is partially vaccinated against the coronavirus is eligible for a $1 million “lottery” prize, and if between the ages of 12 and 17, for a $125,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Four times there will be drawings and winners.

And because the goal is to get more people to be vaccinated, those getting vaccinations on the day of his announcement or later are entered twice — a slap in the face, by the way, to those who have already acted responsibly.

Coronavirus relief funds, from the federal government, are being used to pay for the program.

Sigh. If you can’t convince them, bribe them. Politics, it would seem, in one of its ugliest forms.

For the record, we’re all for people getting their shots against the virus. And, similarly, we’re all for respecting people’s right to choose not to get the shot. It’s our health, our business, and we live in a free country for choices such as this.

While there are few — if any — among us who wouldn’t want to wake up $1 million richer on any given day, consider two very important things in what is being done here.

First and foremost, anyone age 12-and-up is permitted to get a vaccination shot if they choose. We’ve come that far that fast. It was just in December, less than half a year ago and nine months after the initial reported case here, that the first shots went into arms in Bladen County.

In January through March, a fair number of folks hung onto every morsel of information regarding when it would be their group eligible to get a shot. Vaccine supply continued to increase, but demand — albeit somewhat as expected — subsided.

North Carolina has surplus of more than 2 million shots and is turning away federal allotments.

Secondly, is there a better way to spend $4.5 million? Even with all the rules attached to federal coronavirus relief?

Short answer, yes.

North Carolina is home to leading research universities and facilities. The governor alone torpedoed small businesses left and right throughout the pandemic. The list goes on.

And it’s a pandemic, we might add, that most of us are moving past. Independent analysis using state information reflects that from Murphy to Manteo, we’re at or exceeding herd immunity from the virus.

People are getting back to what they always did in their lives. We’re shaking hands, we’re hugging, we’re sitting in rooms full of people, and we’re not wearing masks while we do it.

And, there are no “outbreaks” or “clusters” forming in the wake of such behavior.

We’ve encouraged everyone to respect the virus, and the advice of health leaders. We’ve been dismayed by the political football the virus became, and the way it has been thrown about to ratchet up fear over understanding.

Each of us has a choice. Bribery is an insult. And there’s better, more constructive ways to spend $4.5 million.

— Champion Media